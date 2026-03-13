Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Friday he believes Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is wounded.



"We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," Hegseth told a press conference.



Khamenei issued a written statement on Thursday but has remained in hiding since taking over from his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed in bombing at the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran on February 28. Iranian officials have confirmed the new leader is wounded but have given no further detail.



