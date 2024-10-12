Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend

Middle East News
2024-10-12 | 13:51
High views
Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend
Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend

Israel's military said on Saturday its forces had attacked roughly 280 targets during combat operations in Lebanon and Gaza over the Yom Kippur weekend.

The Israeli air force "struck approximately 280 targets belonging to both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Among these targets were underground infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, military command centres, cells, and additional infrastructure sites," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Operations

Lebanon

Gaza

Hezbollah

Hamas

