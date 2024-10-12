News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend
Middle East News
2024-10-12 | 13:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel claims it hit around 280 targets in Lebanon, Gaza over weekend
Israel's military said on Saturday its forces had attacked roughly 280 targets during combat operations in Lebanon and Gaza over the Yom Kippur weekend.
The Israeli air force "struck approximately 280 targets belonging to both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Among these targets were underground infrastructure sites, weapons storage facilities, military command centres, cells, and additional infrastructure sites," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Operations
Lebanon
Gaza
Hezbollah
Hamas
Next
Sirens sound in Upper Galilee as 30 projectiles cross from Lebanon, Israeli army confirms
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims second drone attack on Golan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11
Israel pushes for expanded operations in Lebanon: Future peace tied to disarming Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli army details operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israeli army details operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Nasrallah calls Israeli sabotage of Hezbollah’s telecommunication devices a massacre, asserts strategy to separate Lebanon-Gaza fronts will fail
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
0
Middle East News
14:16
Israel declares five new areas along Lebanon border 'closed military zones'
Middle East News
14:16
Israel declares five new areas along Lebanon border 'closed military zones'
0
Middle East News
14:04
Israel confirms deployment of US air defense battery ahead of possible Iran retaliation: Israeli Army Radio
Middle East News
14:04
Israel confirms deployment of US air defense battery ahead of possible Iran retaliation: Israeli Army Radio
0
Middle East News
13:31
Hezbollah launches drone attack near Tel Aviv outskirts
Middle East News
13:31
Hezbollah launches drone attack near Tel Aviv outskirts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Hezbollah: Senior leader Ali Karaki ‘in good health,’ denies assassination claims
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Hezbollah: Senior leader Ali Karaki ‘in good health,’ denies assassination claims
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israel confirms targeting two Hamas leaders in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Israel confirms targeting two Hamas leaders in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
16:35
Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers
Lebanon News
16:35
Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
13:43
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
10:33
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
2
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
Lebanon News
05:26
Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive
4
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
Lebanon News
05:01
MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20
5
Lebanon News
22:20
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
Lebanon News
22:20
Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties
6
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons
7
Lebanon News
06:00
Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP
Lebanon News
06:00
Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP
8
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
World News
14:24
France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More