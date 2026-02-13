News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
Lebanon Economy
13-02-2026 | 14:07
High views
Share
Share
4
min
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo visited Beirut recently to assess progress on key economic and financial reforms and held talks with Lebanese officials on banking restructuring and fiscal policy.
At the conclusion of the visit, Ramirez Rigo said in a statement:
"The mission had constructive discussions with the Lebanese authorities on legislation underpinning their bank restructuring strategy and the emerging medium-term fiscal framework.
The draft Financial Stabilization and Depositor Recovery (FSDR) law recently approved by Cabinet is a first step toward rehabilitating the banking sector and giving depositors gradual access to their deposits. The discussions focused on improvements needed to align this draft law with international principles, including to ensure that the hierarchy of claims will be respected and no losses would be allocated to depositors before they are allocated to shareholders or junior creditors, and to reestablish a viable banking system for current and future generations. In this regard, the bank restructuring strategy needs to be consistent with available liquidity in the system to provide the resources needed as bank deposits are gradually released and ensure that the contributions required by the state do not undermine efforts to restore public debt sustainability. Staff welcomed efforts underway to reduce the cash economy, which would be greatly enhanced by the return of confidence in the banking system once the bank restructuring has been undertaken.
The discussions also focused on amendments to the Bank Resolution Law (BRL) to cement an independent, transparent, and effective bank resolution process in line with international principles. We hope that Parliament can discuss and approve these amendments in the coming months.
The authorities are preparing a medium-term fiscal framework, which is critically needed to support their bank restructuring strategy, underpin a sovereign debt restructuring to restore debt sustainability, and expand much needed social and capital spending, while rebuilding institutional capacity. Staff underscored the importance of ensuring that new expenditure commitments, including any further increases in public sector salaries and pensions, are in line with this framework and are accompanied by necessary revenue mobilization efforts to safeguard macroeconomic stability. In this context, while ongoing efforts to strengthen tax collection are welcome, tax policy measures will be essential to increase revenues over the medium term. The approval of a more modern and effective income tax law would present an important first step in this direction.
The discussions on these issues continue. The Fund is committed to supporting the Lebanese authorities in their effort to design and implement a comprehensive economic and financial reform agenda. The mission thanks the authorities for their cooperation and constructive engagement."
The visit comes as Lebanon continues to grapple with a prolonged financial crisis and seeks to advance reforms aimed at restoring confidence in the banking sector, restructuring public debt and stabilizing the broader economy.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Ernesto Ramirez Rigo
Beirut
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
0
World News
2026-02-10
Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit
World News
2026-02-10
Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit
0
Middle East News
2025-12-12
Iran's Araghchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran
Middle East News
2025-12-12
Iran's Araghchi to visit Beirut after Lebanese foreign minister declines trip to Tehran
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-21
Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform
Lebanon News
2025-12-21
Banks Association: Trust key to economic recovery and banking reform
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul
0
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-10
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-10
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-20
Trump administration begins release of Epstein files
World News
2025-12-20
Trump administration begins release of Epstein files
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Fears of escalation: Israel issues warning to Lebanon over army's alleged ties to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-24
Fears of escalation: Israel issues warning to Lebanon over army's alleged ties to Hezbollah
0
World News
2026-01-28
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference
World News
2026-01-28
Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
5
Lebanon Economy
14:07
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
Lebanon Economy
14:07
IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit
6
Lebanon News
05:45
Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut
Lebanon News
05:45
Saad Hariri holds talks with US, UN, and French envoys in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons
8
Lebanon News
05:28
Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday
Lebanon News
05:28
Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More