Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger

26-01-2026 | 12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

On the third day after the tragedy, Civil Defense crews had still not reached Alissar, the last surviving member of the Al-Mir family, who remains trapped beneath two buildings that collapsed at dawn on Saturday.

Heavy machinery has yet to enter the disaster site. Rescue efforts have continued using only hands and small tools, the same equipment that was used to rescue three family members and recover the body of the father. 

Initial indications from a camera used to locate Alissar were later found to be inaccurate.

Near the collapsed buildings, the owner of one of the apartments stood in shock, still recalling the final hours before the disaster, even three days later.

So far, investigations have not revealed evidence of human action causing the collapse. The shop owner who first warned residents to evacuate was briefly detained before being released.

In the Qoubbeh area, the scene reveals buildings whose residents say they no longer feel safe, as well as ground floors that have turned into pools of standing water.

The evacuation of 105 buildings in Tripoli was among the issues addressed during Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s tour of the city.

 After returning to Beirut, Salam held a meeting with a delegation of parliamentary, municipal, and labor representatives from Tripoli.

Salam said the required funding would be secured and could exceed $10 million. The prime minister, who visited the collapse site and checked on injured survivors in hospitals, stressed that Tripoli is not alone.

