Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-15 | 22:17
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon

The Israeli military said around 50 projectiles were fired from Lebanon at the country's north early Wednesday, without any reports of casualties.

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area," a military statement said, while Hezbollah said it launched "a large salvo of missiles" at the town of Safed.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Projectiles

