Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri responded positively to the government’s formula and the army’s disarmament plan, according to information obtained by LBCI, noting that neither set a timeline for implementation, and both conditioned execution on Israel’s acceptance.



Berri also reportedly said, “I am against any street movement, and if necessary, I would personally take to the streets to confront it.”



A U.S. official told LBCI the government’s decision on Friday appeared “relatively positive,” but said attention now turns to what the army’s plan will deliver.