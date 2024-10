The Israeli military revealed on Thursday the details surrounding the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, describing how Israeli forces tracked and killed him.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, in post on X, said: "How did we eliminate Sinwar? Yesterday [Wednesday] our forces spotted three militants fleeing from house to house in Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, attempting to escape."



He noted that Israeli forces engaged the militants in combat, claiming that Yahya Sinwar fled alone into one of the buildings, where forces surveyed the area using a drone.



"In his final moments, Sinwar, masked, was seen throwing a wooden plank at the drone. After identifying him as a militant inside the building, we fired at the building and conducted a sweep," Adraee said.



"We found him wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying a pistol and 40,000 shekels," he stated.