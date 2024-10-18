Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits

Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 12:15
High views
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that she plans to hold discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after her current diplomatic visit to Lebanon and Jordan. 

Meloni is in Beirut to express Italy's support for Lebanon amidst the ongoing war.

Her discussions with Netanyahu are expected to focus on regional security, the ongoing war in Gaza, and broader Middle Eastern issues.

