Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says missile launches will increase in power and frequency

Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 16:30
High views
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says missile launches will increase in power and frequency
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says missile launches will increase in power and frequency

Media outlets in Iran reported on Monday that the commander of the aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country will increase both the power and frequency of its missile launches and expand their range.

The commander added that from now on missiles will not be launched with warheads weighing less than one ton.

Reuters

Iran's FM says will continue missile attacks for as long as necessary
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
