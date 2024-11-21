News
US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel
Middle East News
2024-11-21 | 00:18
US Senate rejects attempt to block certain arms sales to Israel
On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate blocked a bill that would have stopped the sale of certain weapons to Israel.
The bill was introduced amid growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza.
During the vote, 59 out of 100 senators opposed the measure, which, if passed, would have halted the sale of tank munitions to Israel.
Fifteen senators supported the bill.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Senate
Arms
Export
Israel
Vote
Gaza
