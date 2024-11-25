Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south

Israel's military said Hezbollah fired around 250 projectiles into its territory from Lebanon on Sunday, with the militants saying their attacks targeted the Tel Aviv area and Israel's south.



The group said in a statement that it had "launched, for the first time, an aerial attack using a swarm of attack drones on the Ashdod naval base" in southern Israel.



Later, it said it fired "a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of attack drones" at a "military target" in Tel Aviv, and had also launched a volley of missiles at the Glilot army intelligence base in the city's suburbs. Hezbollah has previously reported attacks against the Glilot base.



The Israeli military did not comment on the specific attack claims when contacted by AFP. But it said earlier that air raid sirens had sounded in several locations in central and northern Israel, including in the Tel Aviv suburbs.



The army later told AFP around 250 projectiles that were fired by Hezbollah have crossed from Lebanon into Israel, updating the figure from 160 earlier on Sunday. Some of the projectiles were shot down.



The military said the highest number of projectiles, 350, was recorded on September 24, 2024.



AFP