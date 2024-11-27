35 dead in army-jihadist clashes in northern Syria: Monitor

Jihadists launched a surprise attack on the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo on Wednesday, sparking clashes in which 35 combatants were killed, a war monitor said.



"Clashes that followed... an operation launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) killed 35 people -- 22 regime troops and 13 of the attacking fighters," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



AFP