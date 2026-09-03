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13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source
Middle East News
03-09-2026 | 07:47
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13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source
Thirteen Yemeni government forces were killed on Thursday in clashes with Houthi fighters, a military source told AFP, accusing the group of launching an assault to take areas bordering the key Bab al-Mandab strait.
"According to an initial toll, 13 government troops -- including two officers -- were killed," the source said, requesting anonymity. Another source said most of those killed were on the frontlines between the port city of Mokha and the inland city of Taiz, while the others were killed in clashes near the Red Sea coast.
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