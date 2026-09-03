13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source

Middle East News
03-09-2026 | 07:47
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13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source
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13 Yemen government forces killed in clashes with Houthis: Military source

Thirteen Yemeni government forces were killed on Thursday in clashes with Houthi fighters, a military source told AFP, accusing the group of launching an assault to take areas bordering the key Bab al-Mandab strait.

"According to an initial toll, 13 government troops -- including two officers -- were killed," the source said, requesting anonymity. Another source said most of those killed were on the frontlines between the port city of Mokha and the inland city of Taiz, while the others were killed in clashes near the Red Sea coast.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Government

Forces

Killed

Clashes

Houthis

Military

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