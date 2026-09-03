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Iran media say six navy personnel killed in US attacks Tuesday
Middle East News
03-09-2026 | 08:15
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Iran media say six navy personnel killed in US attacks Tuesday
Iran's Tasnim news agency on Thursday said six members of the Iranian army's naval forces were killed by U.S. attacks on Tuesday as part of this week's renewed fighting.
"During the criminal attacks carried out by the U.S. terrorist army two nights ago on September 1 in the south of the country, six members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Navy were martyred," the report said without specifying where exactly they were killed.
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