Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

2024-11-28 | 14:24
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog of plans to install more uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz plants as well as bring machines recently installed there online, a confidential report by the watchdog said on Thursday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report to member states seen by Reuters made no mention, however, of Iran's enrichment to up to 60% purity, close to nuclear weapons grade. Eight new cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow would enrich to up to 5% purity, Iran informed the IAEA.


Reuters

