News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
The Economic Bodies called on Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine to suspend the decision to halt operations at Tannourine Water Company and withdraw its products over contamination concerns, pending additional laboratory tests on its water.
They explained that the request stems from the company’s longstanding reputation and the trust it enjoys among the Lebanese, as well as the need to preserve it and ensure the continuity of its workers’ employment.
Lebanon News
Bodies
Health
Minister
suspend
decision
Tannourine
water
Next
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
0
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
11:58
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation
0
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
0
Lebanon News
06:40
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases
Lebanon News
06:40
Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-01
US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown
World News
2025-10-01
US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and Rubio discuss Gaza, Qatar, and regional tensions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Israel: Rafah crossing to remain closed Wednesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Israel: Rafah crossing to remain closed Wednesday
0
World News
10:36
UK, US sanction Southeast Asian scam networks exploiting trafficked workers
World News
10:36
UK, US sanction Southeast Asian scam networks exploiting trafficked workers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
4
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
5
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
6
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
7
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
8
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More