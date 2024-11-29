UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges

The UN nuclear agency has confirmed that Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges to enrich uranium, according to a report seen by AFP on Friday.



"Iran informed the Agency that it intended to feed" around 6,000 centrifuges at its sites in Fordo and Natanz to enrich uranium to up to five percent, higher than the 3.67 percent limit Tehran had agreed to in 2015.



AFP