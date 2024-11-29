UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges

Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 02:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges

The UN nuclear agency has confirmed that Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges to enrich uranium, according to a report seen by AFP on Friday.

"Iran informed the Agency that it intended to feed" around 6,000 centrifuges at its sites in Fordo and Natanz to enrich uranium to up to five percent, higher than the 3.67 percent limit Tehran had agreed to in 2015.

AFP

Middle East News

Fordo

Natanz

United Nation

Iran

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:02

Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Iranian FM tells his Lebanese counterpart: Iran's commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Member of Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed in Syria, ISNA reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report

LBCI
Middle East News
14:02

Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb

LBCI
Middle East News
13:46

Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Middle East News
13:46

Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-08

Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More