UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges
Middle East News
2024-11-29 | 02:22
UN nuclear agency says Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges
The UN nuclear agency has confirmed that Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges to enrich uranium, according to a report seen by AFP on Friday.
"Iran informed the Agency that it intended to feed" around 6,000 centrifuges at its sites in Fordo and Natanz to enrich uranium to up to five percent, higher than the 3.67 percent limit Tehran had agreed to in 2015.
AFP
Middle East News
Fordo
Natanz
United Nation
Iran
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
Previous
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Netanyahu: Conditions for possible hostage deal in Gaza are "much better"
0
Middle East News
14:24
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report
Middle East News
14:24
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow: IAEA report
0
Middle East News
14:02
Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb
Middle East News
14:02
Netanyahu says will do 'everything' to prevent Iran getting nuclear bomb
0
Middle East News
13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
Middle East News
13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away
0
Middle East News
13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
Middle East News
13:46
Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base
Middle East News
2024-11-08
Hezbollah states fired missiles at central Israel air base
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
3
Lebanon News
08:37
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
08:37
Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River
4
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army mistakes bird or drone as Hezbollah's, launches intercepting missile toward Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:11
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
Lebanon News
08:11
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
