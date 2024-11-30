Syria monitor says 16 civilians dead in air strike on Aleppo

A monitor of Syria's conflict said 16 civilians were killed Saturday when an air strike, likely carried out by Damascus ally Russia, hit an area of the city of Aleppo recently captured by rebels.



"At least 16 civilians were killed and 20 others wounded" when "warplanes, likely Russian, targeted civilian vehicles" at a roundabout in the city of Aleppo, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, raising the overall toll in heavy fighting since Wednesday to 327.



AFP