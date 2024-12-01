Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says

Syria's second city of Aleppo is no longer under the control of President Bashar al-Assad's government, for the first time since the country's conflict began, a war monitor said Sunday.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied rebel factions "control Aleppo city, except the neighborhoods controlled by the Kurdish forces. For the first time since the conflict started in 2012, Aleppo city is out of control of Syrian regime forces," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.



AFP