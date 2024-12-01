Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says

Middle East News
2024-12-01 | 04:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says

Syria's second city of Aleppo is no longer under the control of President Bashar al-Assad's government, for the first time since the country's conflict began, a war monitor said Sunday.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied rebel factions "control Aleppo city, except the neighborhoods controlled by the Kurdish forces. For the first time since the conflict started in 2012, Aleppo city is out of control of Syrian regime forces," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Aleppo

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing
Israel's opposition leader urges end to Gaza war as Ben-Gvir threatens resignation if 'irresponsible deal is made'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Syria war monitor reports five killed in Russian strikes near Aleppo university: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

France urges all warring parties in Syria to protect civilians in Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-30

Syria monitor says 16 civilians dead in air strike on Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-30

Syria's military announces Aleppo troop withdrawal to prepare counteroffensive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israel with missile

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Syria war monitor reports five killed in Russian strikes near Aleppo university: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
07:41

Jordan's king affirms support for Syria's 'territorial integrity'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:32

Syria's al-Assad vows force to eliminate 'terrorism'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-20

Zelenskyy says US landmines 'very important to stop Russian assaults'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 in Deir Qanoun Ras El-Ain, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More