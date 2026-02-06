News
French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment
Lebanon News
06-02-2026 | 12:20
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the region is facing a critical moment, noting that efforts are now underway to implement a ceasefire plan, centralize weapons under state control, and pursue financial reforms.
He emphasized the need to continue working decisively despite regional tensions.
Barrot outlined three key priorities: security, full implementation of the ceasefire agreement by all parties, and Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
He announced that a conference will be held in Paris on March 5 to mobilize support for the Lebanese army and security forces, advance the weapons centralization plan, and prepare for the post-UNIFIL phase.
He said Lebanon must regain public trust and secure a strong presence nationwide, and France will back international efforts for reconstruction.
Barrot added that meetings will also be held with key regional partners and friends of Lebanon to discuss the support that can be offered at the conference, a mission that will be led by Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
UNIFIL
Jean-Noël Barrot
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Israel
