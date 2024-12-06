Syria Islamist rebel leader says goal is to 'overthrow' Assad

The leader of an Islamist rebel alliance driving a lightning offensive in Syria has said the goal of the campaign is to overthrow the government of President Bashar al-Assad.



"When we talk about objectives, the goal of the revolution remains the overthrow of this regime. It is our right to use all available means to achieve that goal," Abu Mohammed al-Jolani told CNN in an interview published Friday.



AFP