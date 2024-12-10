Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers

A Syria war monitor said Tuesday that Islamic State group jihadists killed 54 government soldiers who were fleeing in the central province of Homs as Islamist-led rebels pressed an offensive.



IS jihadists captured "personnel fleeing military service in the desert ... during the collapse of the regime" of President Bashar al-Assad and "executed 54" of them in the Sukhna area in the Homs desert, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



AFP