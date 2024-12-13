China and Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East

A media report stated that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing and Egypt agreed on the importance of promoting peace and negotiations to achieve stability in the Middle East.



Wang made these remarks during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Beijing on Friday.



He emphasized that both countries are deeply concerned about the current situation in Syria, calling for respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.



Wang also noted that China and Egypt welcome the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.



Reuters