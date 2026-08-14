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Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco oil facility with drone
Middle East News
14-08-2026 | 14:07
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Houthis say they targeted Saudi Aramco oil facility with drone
Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Friday that they had targeted an oil facility belonging to Saudi Arabia's state petroleum company Aramco with a drone, the group's Saba press agency reported.
A military source quoted by the agency said the group had attacked a site in Najran, in southwest Saudi Arabia, "by means of a drone, and the operation achieved its objective."
AFP
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Yemen
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