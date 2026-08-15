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Israel wants 'more serious' talks with Lebanon: AFP
Middle East News
15-08-2026 | 11:48
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Israel wants 'more serious' talks with Lebanon: AFP
Israel wants new and more ambitious U.S.-brokered talks with Lebanon after carrying out strikes, a spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday, adding the countries' common enemy was Hezbollah.
The Israeli strikes against Hezbollah "should jumpstart the talks and make them much more serious, not do the opposite," Netanyahu spokesman Doron Spielman told AFP.
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