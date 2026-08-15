Health Ministry: 11 killed, 19 wounded in Israeli strikes on Deir el-Zahrani and Ansar

Lebanon News
15-08-2026 | 09:37
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Health Ministry: 11 killed, 19 wounded in Israeli strikes on Deir el-Zahrani and Ansar
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Health Ministry: 11 killed, 19 wounded in Israeli strikes on Deir el-Zahrani and Ansar

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Saturday that 11 people were killed and 19 others wounded in airstrikes that targeted the southern towns of Deir el-Zahrani and Ansar in the Nabatieh district.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Health Ministry

Airstrikes

Deir el-Zahrani

Ansar

Nabatieh

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