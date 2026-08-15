Israel says Lebanon strike targeted Hezbollah commander

The Israeli military said on Saturday that its strike on the Lebanese village of Ansar, where authorities reported seven people killed, including children, targeted a Hezbollah commander.



It said it "struck a central headquarters of the Radwan Force," referring to an elite Hezbollah unit, adding that "the strike eliminated Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a battalion commander in the Radwan Force."



The military further acknowledged what it called a "claim" that "Hassan's family was also present with him inside the military headquarters," adding that they "were not the target of the strike."



AFP



