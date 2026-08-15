Netanyahu’s office says Hezbollah attack wounded three Israeli soldiers

Lebanon News
15-08-2026 | 10:55
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Netanyahu’s office says Hezbollah attack wounded three Israeli soldiers
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Netanyahu’s office says Hezbollah attack wounded three Israeli soldiers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hezbollah violated the ceasefire in Lebanon on Saturday by attacking Israeli soldiers in what it described as the “security zone.”

The statement said the attack seriously wounded three Israeli soldiers and that the Israeli military responded by striking what it called the Hezbollah headquarters responsible for ordering the attack.

Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli military later determined that “Hezbollah deliberately put civilians in that military compound.”

Lebanon News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hezbollah

Ceasefire

Lebanon

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