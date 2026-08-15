Hezbollah blames Netanyahu for escalation after strikes kill 11 in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
15-08-2026 | 08:50
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Hezbollah blames Netanyahu for escalation after strikes kill 11 in south Lebanon
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Hezbollah blames Netanyahu for escalation after strikes kill 11 in south Lebanon

Hezbollah on Saturday accused Israel of escalating its military operations against Lebanon after strikes in southern Lebanon killed 11 people, including women and children, and wounded 12 others.

In a statement, the group said Israeli strikes targeted a house on the outskirts of Ansar and a building in Deir el-Zahrani, describing the attacks as part of a broader campaign against civilians and Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for seeking to escalate tensions for domestic political purposes, while also accusing the United States of providing political support and cover for Israel.

The group called on the Lebanese government to reconsider its approach to direct negotiations, which it described as ineffective, and urged authorities to focus on protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Hezbollah also criticized remarks by the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon calling for the disarmament of the group, saying Washington should instead pressure Israel to withdraw from areas it occupies in Lebanon.

The statement warned that continued Israeli attacks and attempts to impose new realities on the ground would be met with what it called an appropriate response.

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