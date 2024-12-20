Barbara Leaf: US commits to ascertain American citizens' fate who disappeared under the Assad regime

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf met in Damascus Friday with Syrian civil society leaders, activists, and others to discuss the future of their country.



In a statement, the U.S. embassy in Syria said that the meeting aimed to hear directly from them about their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them.



Leaf underscored the U.S. commitment to keep its citizens safe and secure anywhere in the world.



She stressed the United States' unrelenting commitment to ascertain the fate of American citizens who disappeared under the Assad regime, including Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz.