Iran is set to hold nuclear talks with France, Britain, and Germany on Monday, just a week before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.



They are the second round of talks over Iran's nuclear program in less than two months, following a discreet meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, in November between Tehran and the three European powers, the E3.



"These are not negotiations," the German foreign ministry told AFP. Iran has similarly emphasized that the talks are mere "consultations."



AFP