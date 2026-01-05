News
Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head
World News
05-01-2026 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head
Venezuela’s parliament on Monday reelected as its head Jorge Rodriguez, brother of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, in the aftermath of the shock ouster of Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.
The Rodriguez siblings are now in control of Venezuela's executive and legislative branches, and Delcy Rodriguez has won the full support of the military and of Maduro's lawmaker son Nicolas Maduro Guerra.
Lawmakers on Monday fiercely denounced the capture of Maduro, who will stand trial on drug trafficking charges in New York with his wife, Cilia Flores.
AFP
World News
interim
president's
brother
reelected
parliament
