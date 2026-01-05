Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

World News
05-01-2026 | 12:25
High views
Venezuelan interim president&#39;s brother reelected as parliament head
Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

Venezuela’s parliament on Monday reelected as its head Jorge Rodriguez, brother of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, in the aftermath of the shock ouster of Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces.

The Rodriguez siblings are now in control of Venezuela's executive and legislative branches, and Delcy Rodriguez has won the full support of the military and of Maduro's lawmaker son Nicolas Maduro Guerra.

Lawmakers on Monday fiercely denounced the capture of Maduro, who will stand trial on drug trafficking charges in New York with his wife, Cilia Flores.

AFP

