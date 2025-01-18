Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shibani expressed optimism on Saturday about Syria's return to the Arab League.



The announcement comes as the nation's new leadership seeks to reestablish its regional political presence.



Al-Shibani made the statement during a joint press conference in Damascus with Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, who noted that the League is collaborating with member states to facilitate Syria's reintegration.



Reuters