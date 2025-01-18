News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president
Middle East News
2025-01-18 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president
U.S. officials will visit Cyprus soon to discuss upgrading military infrastructure, Cyprus' president said on Saturday, days after a landmark decision by Washington to bolster military cooperation with the island.
Strategically perched on the edge of the volatile Middle East, European Union member Cyprus has played a key role in evacuating civilians from the region during the many flare-ups in tensions, and has established a humanitarian aid corridor to war-ravaged Gaza, where a ceasefire deal was reached this week.
U.S. officials will visit an air base on the western coast of the island as part of upgrade discussions, President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.
"Our objectives coincide, within the framework of strengthening transatlantic relations," he was quoted as saying in an official news release.
Authorities are also upgrading a naval base in the south of the island which could be used by Cyprus' European allies, Christodoulides added. Cyprus is not a member of NATO.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Cyprus
Defense
Upgrades
President
Next
Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-05
Cyprus takes delivery of Israeli air defense system: Report
Middle East News
2024-12-05
Cyprus takes delivery of Israeli air defense system: Report
0
Lebanon News
05:35
President Aoun to Guterres: Israel must fully withdraw its forces from South Lebanon as cited in ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
05:35
President Aoun to Guterres: Israel must fully withdraw its forces from South Lebanon as cited in ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
0
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40
Hamas says Israel 'failed to achieve its aggressive goals' in Gaza
0
Middle East News
05:07
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
Middle East News
05:07
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
0
Middle East News
03:59
Two judges killed outside Iran's supreme court: State media reports
Middle East News
03:59
Two judges killed outside Iran's supreme court: State media reports
0
Middle East News
03:36
Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists report
Middle East News
03:36
Sirens sound in Jerusalem, blasts heard: AFP journalists report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
0
Lebanon News
05:00
Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26
Lebanon News
05:00
Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
Lebanon News
07:43
Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Baabda meetings featuring Macron, Aoun, Berri, Salam, Mikati: Government formation takes positive turn
3
Lebanon News
09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
09:46
French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace
4
Lebanon News
03:31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
Lebanon News
03:31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
5
Lebanon News
12:12
Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase
Lebanon News
12:12
Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume
7
Lebanon News
11:50
PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
11:50
PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
8
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More