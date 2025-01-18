US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president

U.S. officials will visit Cyprus soon to discuss upgrading military infrastructure, Cyprus' president said on Saturday, days after a landmark decision by Washington to bolster military cooperation with the island.



Strategically perched on the edge of the volatile Middle East, European Union member Cyprus has played a key role in evacuating civilians from the region during the many flare-ups in tensions, and has established a humanitarian aid corridor to war-ravaged Gaza, where a ceasefire deal was reached this week.



U.S. officials will visit an air base on the western coast of the island as part of upgrade discussions, President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.



"Our objectives coincide, within the framework of strengthening transatlantic relations," he was quoted as saying in an official news release.



Authorities are also upgrading a naval base in the south of the island which could be used by Cyprus' European allies, Christodoulides added. Cyprus is not a member of NATO.





Reuters