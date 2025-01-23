Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Trump, talks Middle East security and economic ties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his inauguration and discuss key regional issues and investment opportunities, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



MBS conveyed warm regards on behalf of King Salman, expressing optimism about President Trump's leadership and its potential to foster progress for the American people.



According to SPA, the two leaders discussed Middle East security and ways to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism and promoting regional stability.



The Crown Prince also reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to expanding its economic relations with the U.S., specifically outlining plans for investments worth $600 billion over the next four years with potential for further growth, SPA added.



