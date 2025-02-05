Syria's SDF says it has not received any plans from US forces to withdraw: Reuters

05-02-2025 | 11:26
Syria's SDF says it has not received any plans from US forces to withdraw: Reuters

Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Wednesday the group had not received any plans from the U.S. forces in northern and eastern Syria to withdraw.

"Of course, ISIS and other malicious forces are waiting for the opportunity of the U.S. withdrawal to reactivate and reach the state of 2014," the SDF's spokesperson Farhad Shami told Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Defense is developing plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing two U.S. defense officials.

The U.S. considers the Kurdish-led forces key allies against Islamic State but neighbouring Turkey regards them as a national security threat.

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian Democratic Forces

United States

SDF

