PM Salam calls President, Defense Minister and Army Commander to offer condolences on fallen soldiers

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called President Joseph Aoun, Defense Minister Michel Mnassa, and Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to offer condolences for the martyrdom of the soldiers in the tragic incident that took place in the Majdal Zoun-Wadi Zibqin area in Tyre district.



Prime Minister Salam expressed his deep sorrow and regret for this grave national loss, stressing: "It is with great pain that Lebanon mourns the sons of our valiant army who fell as martyrs in the south while performing their national duty. All of Lebanon, state and people, bow before their sacrifices and their precious blood, which reaffirms that our army is the safety valve, the fortress of sovereignty, and the protector of the unity of the homeland and its legitimate institutions. May God have mercy on our heroes."



The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.