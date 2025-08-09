News
Arab stance on the future of arms control in Lebanon: What is the truth behind the Saudi position?
News Bulletin Reports
09-08-2025 | 13:00
Arab stance on the future of arms control in Lebanon: What is the truth behind the Saudi position?
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb
Whenever the topic of arms control is mentioned, some in Lebanon are quick to talk about U.S.-Saudi pressure behind the government's decisions.
However, after the last government session, the United States commented on the issue through its envoy, Tom Barrack, while Saudi Arabia did not comment on the steps taken.
What is the truth behind the Saudi position?
According to LBCI sources, Saudi Arabia's position is identical to the statements issued by the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which deduced that the decision was an important step towards strengthening the sovereignty of the Lebanese state and consolidating stability.
Furthermore, progress in this path, coupled with the required reforms, will contribute to enhancing the confidence of the international community and pave the way for a more attractive environment for investment, including the private sector.
According to the same sources, the Arab countries, especially the Gulf countries, are moving towards a joint statement, reflecting a unified vision regarding Lebanon.
Gulf sources told LBCI that the cabinet session was a turning point to test Hezbollah's good intentions towards sustainable solutions to confine weapons and implement the rule of law.
The sources indicated that the Amal-Hezbollah duo emphasized the continuation of government work and discussion without resorting to obstruction.
In the end, the implementation of arms control by the state, as mentioned by the sources, remains the necessary entry point for reconstruction and the revival of commercial projects with Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Politics
