Syria's Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan 'serious crime' bound to fail

Middle East News
11-02-2025 | 05:58
High views
Syria&#39;s Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan &#39;serious crime&#39; bound to fail
2min
Syria's Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan 'serious crime' bound to fail

Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in remarks broadcast on Monday he believes U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza and take over the Strip "is a serious crime that will ultimately fail."

In an interview with a UK podcast, Sharaa, an Islamist whose militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was once an affiliate of al Qaeda, said Trump's proposal would not succeed.

"I believe no power can drive people from their land. Many countries have tried to do it and they have all failed, especially during the recent war in Gaza over the past year and a half," he said.

Sharaa, declared president for a transitional phase after his group's fighters led the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, said it would be neither "wise nor morally or politically right" for Trump to lead an effort to force Palestinians out of their land.

"Over 80 years of this conflict, all attempts to displace them have failed; those who left have regretted their decision. The Palestinian lesson that every generation has learned is the importance of holding on to their land," he added.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

US

Trump

Gaza

Plan

Crime

Trump and Jordan's king set for tense meeting on Gaza's future
Egypt's Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without 'displacing Palestinians'
