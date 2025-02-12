News
US tells UN: We cannot pay for Syria camps with Islamic State-linked prisoners forever
Middle East News
12-02-2025 | 11:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US tells UN: We cannot pay for Syria camps with Islamic State-linked prisoners forever
U.S. assistance for managing and securing camps in northeastern Syria with Islamic State-linked prisoners "cannot last forever," the acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea told the Security Council on Wednesday.
"The United States has shouldered too much of this burden for too long. Ultimately, the camps cannot remain a direct U.S. financial responsibility," she told the 15-member body, urging countries to "expeditiously repatriate their displaced and detained nationals who remain in the region."
Reuters
