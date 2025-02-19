Marco Rubio visits UAE on final leg of Middle East tour

Middle East News
19-02-2025 | 02:34
High views



U.S. top diplomat Marco Rubio visited the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for the final leg of his first Middle East tour, after breakthrough talks with Russian officials in Riyadh.

After arriving in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. secretary of state was set to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

AFP

UAE President tells Rubio his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians
Israeli army says it destroyed weapons from Syria's former regime in the south
