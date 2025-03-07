News
Israel military spokesperson, who was rebuked by defense chiefs, steps down
Middle East News
07-03-2025 | 10:35
2
min
Israel military spokesperson, who was rebuked by defense chiefs, steps down
Israel's chief military spokesperson, one of the main public faces of the war in Gaza who faced criticism from Defense Minister Israel Katz, will step down from his post and retire, the military said Friday.
The army said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a former special forces officer, would leave at the end of his term and had worked "in a time of one of the most complex wars in Israel's history, in a professional and devoted manner."
Israeli media outlets said an expected promotion had been blocked by the new head of the military, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, and Hagari's departure was a consequence of his strained relations with senior ministers.
Hagari was officially rebuked by then-army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in December for overstepping his authority as spokesperson when he criticized a piece of proposed legislation that would decriminalize passing classified military information to the prime minister.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said Hagari's comments represented a "complete deviation from his authority."
Hagari issued an apology but came under further pressure when Katz criticized Halevi over what he said was a failure to cooperate fully with an inquiry by the State Comptroller into failures during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.
Israeli media carried comments from Katz's spokesperson criticizing Hagari after the military issued a statement saying it was cooperating with the inquiry.
Harari has been a familiar figure on Israeli television screens since the start of the war, delivering regular briefings as well as video statements from Gaza and other locations.
Halevi himself stepped down from his command this week after accepting responsibility for the failures around the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Spokesperson
Daniel Hagari
Defense
Chiefs
