News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
Lebanon News
12-06-2025 | 13:30
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian says Lebanon is entering a "critical moment of opportunity" and must accelerate reforms to avoid squandering the international goodwill it has recently regained.
In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, Le Drian said the first 100 days of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government have marked a shift from years of stagnation and dysfunction to renewed state functionality, albeit still incomplete.
"There is now a Lebanese state again. It's not yet operating at full capacity, but basic stability has been restored after years of paralysis. That's a major achievement," he said.
Le Drian credited the election of President Joseph Aoun by Lebanon's long-deadlocked parliament with restoring a sense of national pride and direction. He emphasized that this "Lebanese moment" must be seized—especially as the country begins to recover credibility on the international stage.
"When President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam travel abroad, they are now met with respect. Lebanon is once again recognized," he said. "It's a new deal."
Le Drian acknowledged that 100 days is not enough to judge a government's full performance, but said it is enough to confirm the political will to change.
He praised the current cabinet as "coherent, competent, and determined," noting a level of unity and technical professionalism he hadn't seen in Lebanon for years.
Several reforms are already underway, he said, including a more transparent appointment process, a judicial independence law approved by the government, banking secrecy reforms passed by parliament, and a draft bank restructuring law, which is under review.
However, Le Drian warned that without further legislative action, Lebanon risks falling back into crisis. He called on parliament to urgently adopt the remaining key reforms, including a law on deposit recovery.
The French envoy stressed that prolonging reform until after the next parliamentary elections would be a mistake, noting the extension of the current legislative session through the summer is a positive step.
Le Drian also addressed the European Union's recent decision to place Lebanon on a money laundering watchlist. He said it's a reflection of previous international assessments and reinforces the urgency of banking reforms.
"Unless Lebanon implements serious reforms, it will again be seen as the bad student of the class," he warned.
Asked whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support remains necessary, Le Drian said it is "a prerequisite" for recovery, but he now sees serious engagement between Lebanon and the IMF.
He also discussed the possibility of organizing new international donor conferences like the CEDRE conference, which failed to deliver results due to Lebanon's lack of follow-through on promised reforms.
"That's when trust was broken," he said. "We must rebuild that trust."
Le Drian concluded by warning that Lebanon cannot afford to miss this rare window of opportunity, especially with regional dynamics shifting after the war in Syria.
When asked about the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its future role, the envoy said there is broad support for renewing its mandate, highlighting the close link between Resolution 1701 and UNIFIL’s mission.
He warned that undermining UNIFIL could increase the risk of renewed conflict in southern Lebanon. He stressed the importance of recognizing, respecting, and strengthening its role to maintain stability, noting many Lebanese remain fearful of war returning.
The French envoy also stressed that rebuilding southern Lebanon cannot start without establishing security and ensuring all weapons are exclusively controlled by the state.
He emphasized that only the Lebanese Armed Forces should be tasked with maintaining security and supporting reconstruction efforts.
Le Drian expressed full support for President Aoun’s approach, commending his blend of determination and caution as the ideal model for the president’s role in upholding the state’s monopoly on arms.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Reforms
UNIFIL
France
Jean-Yves Le Drian
LBCI
Next
Lebanon’s Defense Minister visits South Litani Sector to review Army-UNIFIL coordination
French Envoy meets Walid Jumblatt to discuss Lebanon's political developments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Speaker Berri meets Le Drian, praises French assistance against UNIFIL plot
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Gebran Bassil meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss local and regional developments
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Gebran Bassil meets French Envoy Le Drian to discuss local and regional developments
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:52
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
World News
12:52
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
10:03
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
07:01
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Strike or bluff? Israel raises stakes ahead of US-Iran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Strike or bluff? Israel raises stakes ahead of US-Iran talks
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
0
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
12:52
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
World News
12:52
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
2
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
3
Lebanon News
07:01
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
07:01
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
4
Lebanon News
13:30
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
Lebanon News
13:30
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
10:03
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
6
Lebanon News
03:22
Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies
Lebanon News
03:22
Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Strike or bluff? Israel raises stakes ahead of US-Iran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Strike or bluff? Israel raises stakes ahead of US-Iran talks
8
Middle East News
10:14
Syria condemns 'blatant violation' of sovereignty after Israeli incursion
Middle East News
10:14
Syria condemns 'blatant violation' of sovereignty after Israeli incursion
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More