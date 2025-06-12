Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian says Lebanon is entering a "critical moment of opportunity" and must accelerate reforms to avoid squandering the international goodwill it has recently regained.



In an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program, Le Drian said the first 100 days of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government have marked a shift from years of stagnation and dysfunction to renewed state functionality, albeit still incomplete.



"There is now a Lebanese state again. It's not yet operating at full capacity, but basic stability has been restored after years of paralysis. That's a major achievement," he said.



Le Drian credited the election of President Joseph Aoun by Lebanon's long-deadlocked parliament with restoring a sense of national pride and direction. He emphasized that this "Lebanese moment" must be seized—especially as the country begins to recover credibility on the international stage.



"When President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam travel abroad, they are now met with respect. Lebanon is once again recognized," he said. "It's a new deal."



Le Drian acknowledged that 100 days is not enough to judge a government's full performance, but said it is enough to confirm the political will to change.



He praised the current cabinet as "coherent, competent, and determined," noting a level of unity and technical professionalism he hadn't seen in Lebanon for years.



Several reforms are already underway, he said, including a more transparent appointment process, a judicial independence law approved by the government, banking secrecy reforms passed by parliament, and a draft bank restructuring law, which is under review.



However, Le Drian warned that without further legislative action, Lebanon risks falling back into crisis. He called on parliament to urgently adopt the remaining key reforms, including a law on deposit recovery.



The French envoy stressed that prolonging reform until after the next parliamentary elections would be a mistake, noting the extension of the current legislative session through the summer is a positive step.



Le Drian also addressed the European Union's recent decision to place Lebanon on a money laundering watchlist. He said it's a reflection of previous international assessments and reinforces the urgency of banking reforms.



"Unless Lebanon implements serious reforms, it will again be seen as the bad student of the class," he warned.



Asked whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support remains necessary, Le Drian said it is "a prerequisite" for recovery, but he now sees serious engagement between Lebanon and the IMF.



He also discussed the possibility of organizing new international donor conferences like the CEDRE conference, which failed to deliver results due to Lebanon's lack of follow-through on promised reforms.



"That's when trust was broken," he said. "We must rebuild that trust."



Le Drian concluded by warning that Lebanon cannot afford to miss this rare window of opportunity, especially with regional dynamics shifting after the war in Syria.



When asked about the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its future role, the envoy said there is broad support for renewing its mandate, highlighting the close link between Resolution 1701 and UNIFIL’s mission.



He warned that undermining UNIFIL could increase the risk of renewed conflict in southern Lebanon. He stressed the importance of recognizing, respecting, and strengthening its role to maintain stability, noting many Lebanese remain fearful of war returning.



The French envoy also stressed that rebuilding southern Lebanon cannot start without establishing security and ensuring all weapons are exclusively controlled by the state.



He emphasized that only the Lebanese Armed Forces should be tasked with maintaining security and supporting reconstruction efforts.



Le Drian expressed full support for President Aoun’s approach, commending his blend of determination and caution as the ideal model for the president’s role in upholding the state’s monopoly on arms.