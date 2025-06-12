News
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
World News
12-06-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Lebanese border file—regarding both Syria and Israel—has been placed in the hands of U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack, who is of Lebanese origin.
The Israeli-related part of the file will remain under Barrack's responsibility until Michel Issa is confirmed as Washington’s ambassador to Beirut. Issa is also of Lebanese descent. Lebanese American Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, is also expected to be involved.
Barrack is scheduled to visit Beirut next week following talks in Israel that will address the situation in Lebanon and Syria.
Sources say Barrack’s discussions with Lebanese officials will focus on Lebanese-Syrian relations, particularly on the demarcation of the eastern and southeastern land borders, as well as the northern border between the two countries and the maritime boundary.
U.S. officials aim to resolve the Lebanese-Syrian dispute over sovereignty in the Shebaa Farms area and to find a solution to the expansion of the occupied Syrian village of Ghajar into Lebanese territory.
The talks will also cover how to address the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. In addition, Barrack may raise—at Syria’s request—the matter of Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks.
On the Lebanese-Israeli front, Barrack is expected to clearly convey the U.S. position on the necessity of disarming Hezbollah in accordance with U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.
According to sources, Barrack will tell Lebanese officials that actions—not words—will determine whether serious negotiations can begin regarding Israel’s withdrawal from remaining occupied Lebanese territories and the resolution of outstanding issues along the Blue Line.
U.S. sources emphasized the significance of the timing of Barrack's visit to Lebanon, which comes amid a regional climate that could see dramatic developments involving Iran—raising the level of U.S. pressure on all regional files, including Lebanon.
