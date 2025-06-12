Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

Lebanon News
12-06-2025 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

Defense Minister Michel Menassa visited the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura and met with UNIFIL Force Commander Aroldo Lázaro.

Several UNIFIL and Lebanese Army officers were present, and a meeting was held to discuss recent tensions between UNIFIL and residents.

Menassa condemned the attacks on UNIFIL, which he said serves Israel while stressing the importance of renewing UNIFIL's mandate.

Lebanon News

Defense Minister

UNIFIL

Naqoura

Attacks

Mandate

LBCI Next
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Lebanon’s Defense Minister visits South Litani Sector to review Army-UNIFIL coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-03

Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Lebanon’s Defense Minister visits South Litani Sector to review Army-UNIFIL coordination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

UN to vote to demand immediate Gaza ceasefire over US, Israel opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership

LBCI
World News
2025-04-28

Russia says recognition of annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' for talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

President Aoun to Beirut Traders: Reforms are on track, security improving despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More