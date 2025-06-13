Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
13-06-2025 | 04:32
High views
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 9,000 and diesel increasing by LBP 12,000. The price of a gas canister remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,498,000
 Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,538,000
 Diesel: LBP 1,401,000
 Gas canister: LBP 897,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

