Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 9,000 and diesel increasing by LBP 12,000. The price of a gas canister remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,498,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,538,000

Diesel: LBP 1,401,000

Gas canister: LBP 897,000