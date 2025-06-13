News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
13-06-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Friday, fuel prices in Lebanon increased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rising by LBP 9,000 and diesel increasing by LBP 12,000. The price of a gas canister remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,498,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,538,000
Diesel: LBP 1,401,000
Gas canister: LBP 897,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-03
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-03
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-27
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-27
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-20
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-20
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-04
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-04
Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:35
Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack
Middle East News
04:35
Iran condemns 'silence' from UN nuclear watchdog after Israel attack
0
Middle East News
03:53
Israel warns foes seeking its destruction 'will be eliminated' after strikes on Iran
Middle East News
03:53
Israel warns foes seeking its destruction 'will be eliminated' after strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
03:02
Sirens sound in Jordan's capital, people urged to stay home
Middle East News
03:02
Sirens sound in Jordan's capital, people urged to stay home
0
Middle East News
03:16
Iran armed forces say 'no limits' in response to Israel
Middle East News
03:16
Iran armed forces say 'no limits' in response to Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
2
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
3
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
4
World News
12:52
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
World News
12:52
With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit
5
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
6
Lebanon News
13:30
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
Lebanon News
13:30
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
7
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
8
Lebanon News
07:01
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
07:01
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More