Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit

12-06-2025 | 09:13
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit
Lebanese President Aoun to meet Pope Leo XIV during Rome visit

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Nehmat Aoun arrived at Ciampino military airport on the outskirts of Rome, marking the start of their official and family visit to the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to receive President Aoun on Friday for a private meeting, after which the first lady and family members will join to receive the papal blessing.

Following the meeting with the Pope, the Lebanese president is set to hold talks with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, as part of the visit’s agenda.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Pope Leo XIV

Rome

Italy

