Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Parliament Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Iran as violation of international law
Lebanon News
13-06-2025 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Parliament Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Iran as violation of international law
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated on Friday condemning the Israeli attack that targeted the Islamic Republic of Iran at dawn, calling it a “blatant violation of international law, the sovereignty of independent states, and the stability of their regional surroundings.”
Berri described the strike as “an act condemned by all standards,” adding that Israel’s continued wars in Gaza and Lebanon — and now against Iran — demonstrate beyond doubt that “this entity, through its political, military, and security conduct, poses a cross-border threat to independent states and international peace and stability.”
He expressed full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran — its leadership, people, and revolution — and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the strike, wishing a swift recovery to the wounded.
Berri also urged the international community to take a serious and clear stance “before it is too late” to curb Israeli aggression, which, he said, not only targets human lives, children, and international law but also undermines every effort made to establish a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East and the world.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Lebanon
Iran
Israel
Strike
