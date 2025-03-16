News
Iran says US has 'no authority' to dictate its foreign policy
Middle East News
16-03-2025 | 01:12
Iran says US has 'no authority' to dictate its foreign policy
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Washington had “no authority” to dictate its foreign policy after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Tehran to end support for Yemen’s Houthi forces.
“The United States Government has no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy,” Araghchi said in a post on X, while urging the U.S. to stop the “killing of Yemeni people.”
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign Minister
United States
Foreign Policy
