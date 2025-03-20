Germany urges Syrian interim leaders to 'bring extremist groups under control'

Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 11:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany urges Syrian interim leaders to &#39;bring extremist groups under control&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany urges Syrian interim leaders to 'bring extremist groups under control'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after meeting Syria's interim leaders Thursday that they must bring under control and hold accountable extremist groups behind sectarian massacres committed this month.

"It is imperative that extremist groups are brought under control and those responsible for crimes are held accountable," she said after talks in Damascus with interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa. "Any attempt at renewed escalation must be prevented."

AFP

Middle East News

Germany

Syria

Extremist

LBCI Next
Iran frees French man Olivier Grondeau detained since 2022: Macron
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14

A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-10

Germany urges Syrian administration to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-22

Israel's PM says to act 'decisively' to bring back remaining Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27

Israeli PM pledges to 'relentlessly' work to bring back all Gaza hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:19

Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen

LBCI
World News
14:44

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:35

Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12

Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

Ukrainian army says captured 27 troops in Russia's Kursk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-01

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:43

Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More